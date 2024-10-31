Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter.

PEY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

