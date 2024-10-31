Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 17,301 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

