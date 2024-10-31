Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 182 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $76.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

