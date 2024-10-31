Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 388,486 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,831 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

