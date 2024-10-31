Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

