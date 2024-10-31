Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 323,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

