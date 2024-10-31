Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

