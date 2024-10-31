InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $147.72 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

