International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5,118.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Solventum worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

SOLV stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

