IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE IQV opened at $216.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.