iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.