iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $357,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.76 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

