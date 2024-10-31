iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.24 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

