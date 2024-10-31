iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.94 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

