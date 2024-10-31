iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

