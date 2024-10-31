iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.83 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

