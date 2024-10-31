J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,723 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

