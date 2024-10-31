J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $2,006.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,897.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,599.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $831.55 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.