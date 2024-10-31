J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,469 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 223,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $34.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

