J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

