Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

