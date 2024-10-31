Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

