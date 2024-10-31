Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

