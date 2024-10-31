Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,530,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,257 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,409,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

