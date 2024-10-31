Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

