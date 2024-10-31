Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.