Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,783 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $61,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in F5 by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,698. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.40 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

