Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

