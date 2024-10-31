Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 92,472 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $250.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

