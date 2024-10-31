MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,628,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $245.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.50 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

