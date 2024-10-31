MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $45.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

