MONECO Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

