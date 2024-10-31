MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

TT stock opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $186.24 and a 52 week high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

