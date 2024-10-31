MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock worth $18,513,858. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

