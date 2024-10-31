MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $237,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $208,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

