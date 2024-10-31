MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

