MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 6,653 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $51.04.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
