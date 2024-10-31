MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 464,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

