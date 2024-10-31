NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. NeuroPace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 223,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,750.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,726,105.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,916. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

