Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.