Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $188.07 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

