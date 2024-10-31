Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

