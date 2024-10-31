Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,618 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 236,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 219,367 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

