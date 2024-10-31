Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70,412 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,412 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.