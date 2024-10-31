Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,637,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

UTHR opened at $361.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,277.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,012 shares of company stock worth $36,767,286 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

