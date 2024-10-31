Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

