Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

