Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $475,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 648.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of GPI opened at $378.37 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.02 and a fifty-two week high of $393.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.