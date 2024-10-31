Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.45 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 580.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

