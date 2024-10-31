Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,227,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

